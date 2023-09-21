Thomas Rhett reflects on his hit singles, talks "next batch" of music

As Thomas Rhett readies for his commemorative 20 NUMBER ONES vinyl to be released, he's reflecting on how his hits continue to resonate with fans and the enduring power they have.



"I don't know if this is the same way for every artist, but I do feel like my songs take on more of a life after they're hits than when they are hits on the radio," shares Thomas.



"I don't know if it's a time thing of, you know, if a song goes into recurrent on the radio, it just starts to embed in people's heads a little bit more, or even people that maybe even heard it when it wasn't on the radio and randomly discovered it and it hit them at a certain time in their life," he says before noting 2019's "Remember You Young" and 2020's "Be A Light" as some of those songs.



Armed with 21 chart-toppers now, with the most recent hit "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)," Thomas is eager to see how his next collection of songs takes shape.



"I'm excited to see what the next batch is going to look like," shares the country hitmaker. "I'm just so in the weeds with my kids right now, and I'm exhausted every single day of my life. So maybe the music is not exhausting, but maybe it's inspired by some parenthood lessons I've learned, and also just being able to be fully on the road now and [have] a good time again."



"I think the next bit of music is going to be very fun," he adds.



Thomas' 20 NUMBER ONES LP arrives September 29 and is available for preorder now.

