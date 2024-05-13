See which country stars are presenting at the ACM Awards

Courtesy of Academy of Country Music

By Jeremy Chua

The Academy of Country Music has unveiled its star-studded presenters list for the 2024 ACM Awards.

The lineup includes country stars, icons and rising artists, as well as television actors and hosts.

Here's the list of presenters: Little Big Town, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Alabama, Sara Evans, Randy Travis, Clay Walker, BRELANDCarin León, the late Charley Pride's son Dion and wife Rozene PrideThe Bachelorette's Tyler CameronSchitt's Creek's Noah ReidThursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson and Super Bowl XLVIII champion and Thursday Night Football analyst Richard Sherman.

They'll be joined onstage by previously announced performers Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Thomas Rhett, Chris StapletonLainey Wilson and Reba McEntire.

Viewers will also be treated to collabs from Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani; and Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Ahead of that, you can watch the Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

