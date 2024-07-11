The secret to Cody Johnson's continued success? Hard work + a strong work ethic

Cody Johnson's secret to a successful career is sheer hard work and a classic case of reaping what you sow.



"This year has been incredible. And, you know, I think every time you have a big year, the ripples from a big year calls another big year," says Cody. "If you stay at it, if you stay on the grind, if you stay with your work ethic at its peak and you stay driven, then the ripples of a big year always go into the next big year."



Sometimes playing in front of a massive crowd still feels surreal for Cody, especially since he had naysayers earlier in his career.



"For me, this year, I've had so many moments with people singing the words to songs and showing up by the, you know, almost 100,000 all over the place, where they're singing the songs and I'm going, 'Wow, I was the guy that was told I wasn't going to be on radio,'" the "'Til You Can't" hitmaker reflects.



Cody's "Dirt Cheap" is currently in the top 10 and ascending the country charts. It's the second single off his latest album, Leather, and the follow-up to the chart-topping "The Painter."



To catch Cody on his ongoing Leather Tour, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.

