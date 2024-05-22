Reba McEntire invites Lainey Wilson to join the Opry: "This is something I’ve always dreamed of"

Lainey Wilson's headed to the Grand Ole Opry for a big bucket list moment, y'all.



On Tuesday's season 25 finale of The Voice, Reba McEntire invited the reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year to become an Opry member.



After Lainey's performance of "Hang Tight Honey," Reba praised her and made her way onstage for the surprise invitation.



"Lainey, I am so proud of you. You did a wonderful job. I have heard that I have inspired you in what you have done so far, and I am thrilled to death if I have had anything to do with your career because you are blowing it up," said Reba. "I was so proud of you at the ACMs the other night and I couldn't be more proud to be the one that helps you continue to bridge the gap between our generations."



"I'd like to be the person to invite you to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry," Reba told Lainey while presenting her a custom belt buckle with the words "Opry," "Lainey" and "2024" embossed on it.



"I am so incredibly honored to be invited to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry, and to have the legendary Reba McEntire surprise me during tonight's show was such an unforgettable moment," Lainey shared. "This is something I've always dreamed of, ever since my first trip to the Opry when I was nine years old. I will never forget this moment!"



Lainey will be inducted into the Opry on June 7 during CMA Fest. Wynonna Judd and Opry members Terri Clark and Mark Wills are also slated to perform.



You can grab tickets to Lainey's induction ceremony now at opry.com.

