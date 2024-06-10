For OD, CMA Fest is "what we do all this for," and it's "one big ole celebration" for Lainey Wilson

Even with the threat of storms looming, the final night of CMA Fest 2024 went on Sunday night. Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean and more took the festival's main stage, with HARDY closing things out at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Earlier in the weekend, CMA winners Lainey Wilson and Old Dominion played for the crowd of devoted country fans, something they both consider the ultimate reward for what they do.

"This is what we do all this for," OD's Matthew Ramsey reflected. "CMA Fest is, you know, all the fans and they're coming here for what they love, which is country music, and we're so happy to be a part of it."

"No special guests. There's enough of us on stage," he joked before the night's set. "Our drummer's gonna be there again, which is crazy," Brad Tursi added. "He keeps showing up!" Trevor Rosen chimed in, referring to Whit Sellers, who often skips the band's interviews.

For Lainey, it's her first CMA Fest appearance since becoming Entertainer of the Year.

"Now you're making me nervous..." she told ABC Audio backstage. "Now I gotta pull it out and show the folks why we are."

"I'm so thankful that I've been given the opportunity to come here and play in front of a bunch of people that love country music just as much as I do," she continued. "And so it just feels like one big ole celebration."

You can check out all the big performances when Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde host ABC's annual CMA Fest special, which premieres Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

