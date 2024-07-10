Wimbledon 2024: American Taylor Fritz falls to Lorenzo Musetti after forcing deciding set

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON Italy's Lorenzo Musetti celebrates winning against US player Taylor Fritz during their men's singles quarter-finals tennis match on the tenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2024. Musetti won the match 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images) (ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

In the fight to make their first Grand Slam semifinal, Lorenzo Musetti defeated Taylor Fritz in five sets to advance to the next round at Wimbledon.

Musetti held on to beat Fritz even after the American forced a fifth set, with the Italian taking the win with result of 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

A Musetti masterpiece 🎨



Lorenzo Musetti defeats Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in a stunning performance to set up a semi-final meeting with Novak Djokovic 👀#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xTAwFwkr9H — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2024

Things went Fritz's way at the start. He won four of the first five games against Musetti, who looked tight and tentative on the court, and easily took the first set. If things had kept going that way, it would have been a short match.

But Musetti found his feet pretty quickly in the second set, giving Fritz a real fight. He took a his first lead of the match when he went up 2-1, and kept forcing Fritz to catch up. The confidence from Fritz's first set victory wasn't gone, but it was taking a bruising. He managed to force Musetti into a tiebreak, which he then lost without much drama.

Tied 1-1, Fritz and Musetti were essentially starting over and playing a best-of-three. But the momentum Musetti built in that hard-fought second set carried over into the third. He had Fritz on the ropes immediately, winning the first two games and storming past Fritz wins in games three and seven to take the set and a 2-1 lead.

Fritz, who had been getting increasingly frustrated with his box over the first three sets, went inside the locker room during the break between sets three and four and completely changed his outfit. He could have been drenched with sweat, or maybe he just wanted to get the scent of the last few sets off of him.

Either way, it helped him at the start of the fourth set. Fritz won the first game, then managed to stake out a 3-2 lead. The 26-year-old American then continued his momentum to take the fourth set by winning 6-3, and forcing a deciding set.

But Musetti outlasted Fritz, starting the set by winning five straight games. Fritz went down after going for a low shot in the seventh game, clutching his knee. However, he stood up moments later and was able to continue. Immediately afterwards, Musetti took the match point and won the game.

With the win, Musetti advances to the semifinals, his best result since joining the tour in 2020. The 22-year-old Italian will now face Novak Djokovic, who advanced after opponent Alex de Minaur withdrew due to injury.