Warriors finding themselves, Lowry signs with 76ers & Dinwiddie signs with Lakers | Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about the NBA news coming out of the weekend, including Mitch Kupchak stepping aside as the President of Basketball Operations for the Charlotte Hornets and Jimmy Butler taking a leave of absence.

The Los Angeles Lakers did nothing at the trade deadline, but they’re trying to make a little bit of change by bringing in Spencer Dinwiddie, who was bought out by the Raptors after being traded away by the Nets.

Kyle Lowry also gets to return to his hometown, signing with the Philadelphia 76ers after being bought out by the Hornets, who got him back as part of the Terry Rozier trade to the Heat.

The bulk of this podcast episode is about the Golden State Warriors, who are finally starting to look like themselves again since Draymond Green returned from suspension and Jonathan Kuminga complained about the opportunities he was being given by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Now that they seem to have steadied themselves, Vinnie is wondering how they will carry their momentum through the all-star break and then what happens to their rotations once Chris Paul returns from hand surgery.

Vince and Producer John then pick some of their favorite NBA games of the week before closing with a call for people to support the St. Cecilia Gym in Detroit. If you would like to donate to the cause of refurbishing St. Cecilia, you can do so at the "Give" link here.

