Victor Wembanyama stifles Raptors with second career triple-double, this time with blocks

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors Feb 12, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the net against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

This is the kind of rare stat line the San Antonio Spurs envisioned when they landed the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft.

Victor Wembanyama overwhelmed the Toronto Raptors Monday night on both sides of the court with his second career triple-double. This time, he did it with blocks. And he was five assists away from logging a quadruple-double.

The rookie Spurs center posted 27 points, 14, rebounds, 10 blocks, five assists and two steals in a 122-99 blowout of the Raptors in Toronto.

Wembanyama recorded his career-high ninth block late in the third quarter with a stuff of a Scottie Barnes dunk attempt from behind.

The Spurs lead was so big at that point, head coach Gregg Popovich pulled him from the game. His 10th block emphatically sent back a Gradey Dick putback attempt with 6:35 remaining and secured the triple-double.

The 112-87 Spurs lead at that point was big enough that head coach Gregg Popovich felt comfortable pulling his prized rookie from the game.

