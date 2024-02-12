TE Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift party after Chiefs' 25-22 win in Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turned and looked for one another across the room.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in the DJ booth, put his hands above his eyes and glanced around the club searching for the international superstar. Fresh off a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, and Kelce's nine-reception and 93-yard performance, the Chiefs were painting Las Vegas red.

All of a sudden a very familiar song began to began through the venue, and it immediately caught the attention of the stargazed partners.

It was one of Swifts' early hit songs, "You Belong With Me."

Kelce had a massive smile plastered across his face as he tried to locate Swift, who he pointed to as soon as he locked eyes with her. And for her part, Swift frantically searched for her boyfriend and the now, three-time Super Bowl champion.

She immediately started jumping up and down as soon she saw him pointing at her, and the couple began singing the song to one another across the room. Swift raised her glass to Kelce as they continued to sing along.

📹| Travis really appreciated "You Belong With Me" tonight 😄 pic.twitter.com/nrIzrdZ57d — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 12, 2024

The dynamic duo was spotted at another point in the night serenading each other to Swift's debut single, "Love Story."

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce vibing to "Love Story" at the Chiefs Super Bowl afterparty! #Superbowl



pic.twitter.com/qVTUDjKKla — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

And when the fun was all over at the end of the night, Kelce offered Swift his jacket as they made their out of the function.

🎥| Travis Kelce putting his jacket on Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/g09yExq9H6 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

So concludes a whirlwind first season of the Kelce-Swift love story. From training camp and wanting to give her a bracelet to a Super Bowl championship and celebrating in Sin City. These two have offered those watching plenty of laughs, conversations about coverage and a romantic storyline arc for the ages.

Hollywood better be taking note and act accordingly.