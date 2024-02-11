Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl: Pop megastar makes it to Las Vegas to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. 49ers

Taylor Swift pulled it off.
The global pop star successfully made the trek from Japan to Las Vegas in time to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in on Sunday. She was seen entering Allegiant Stadium a few hours ahead of the game alongside her mother, actor Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice and designer Ashley Avignone, among others.
She's here.— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024
Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0
Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024
Swift played four shows in Tokyo earlier this week as part of the international leg of her Eras Tour. on Saturday night and flew to Los Angeles, which is a journey that takes about 12 hours. Thankfully for Swift, she crossed the international date line and nine different time zones. Shen then made it to Las Vegas on Sunday with plenty of time to spare. Las Vegas is 17 hours behind Japan, which is what made the 5,700-mile journey possible in such a tight time frame.
and actually cheered when they spotted it landing at LAX in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.
TAYLOR SWIFT IS IN THE HOUSE!!!!!!! #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/2dvT5klXAn— Matt Hartman (@ShorealoneFilms) February 10, 2024
It's unclear if she flew the final leg to Las Vegas or if she drove the rest of the way. There are about 475 private jet parking spaces across the four airports in the Las Vegas area, that they were all full this weekend for the game. Either way, she made it successfully.
Swift has missed very few games since she made , when speculation about her relationship with Kelce first grew. She's been spotted hanging out with Kelce's mother, Donna, in suites and at the AFC championship game last month. The Super Bowl marks her 13th Chiefs game this season.
Swift is expected to fly to Australia in the near future to resume her tour. She will hold three shows in Melbourne starting on Friday before playing four shows in Sydney later in the month.