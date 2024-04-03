Rashee Rice apologizes for 'my part' in crash while injured couple reportedly lawyer up

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There is plenty to be sorted out in the crash allegedly caused by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice's car, and it appears at least two people involved don't want him to get off lightly.

A Dallas couple injured in the hit-and-run collision Saturday allegedly involving Rice has hired an attorney and is considering their legal options, according to the Dallas Morning News. The pair were reportedly traveling to a friend's 50th birthday party when two vehicles, one allegedly containing Rice, slammed into their white Lexus SUV.

The couple's car reportedly spun across the highway until it hit a wall (you can see the incident on video here). The two were reportedly taken to a hospital and are now recovering at home. The woman reportedly sustained a "significant laceration" above her left eye that required multiple stitches in her eyelid, plus a swollen and bruised right leg, while both have post-concussion symptoms.

From the Morning News:

"They're angry at the situation," Walker said in an interview. "From our perspective and their perspective, it doesn't really matter who the people are but just the human decency element of it — the decent thing to do is to make sure that no one is harmed and comply with your legal obligations."

Other victims in the crash reportedly include a 27-year-old and her 4-year-old son, whose Hyundai Accent was left "un-drivable" and a separate victim in an Uber that got T-boned.

Rice released a statement Monday confirming he was involved in the crash, is cooperating with authorities, and "will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

He released an additional statement on Wednesday apologizing for his part in the crash without describing what his "part" actually was.

"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident," Rice said on Instagram. "I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

A significant question about the crash is whether or not Rice was driving the black Lamborghini involved. Per TMZ, he also owns the black Corvette from the crash, but leased the Lamborghini from a company called Classic Lifestyle for the price of $1,749 per day.

Kyle Coker, an attorney representing Classic Lifestyle, reportedly told TMZ that Rice was the only person permitted to drive the Lamborghini and the the receiver had texted a promise to pay for the totaled car after the wreck.

The people in both cars that caused the wreck were allegedly caught on video fleeing on foot. Both the Chiefs and the NFL have confirmed they are aware of the situation, while police are still investigating and have not officially identified any suspects.