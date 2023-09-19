Nick Chubb carted off with injury so bad that broadcast refused to show the replay

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb went down with an injury, and Joe Buck and Troy Aikman let everyone know how bad it was.

Chubb was tackled on a run near the goal line, and he grabbed his left leg. It didn't look good, but then the broadcasters indicated it was a lot worse than it even appeared.

"I'm told the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen," play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said on the ABC broadcast.

As Buck said that, the replay was shown in the stadium and the crowd reacted with a loud groan.

"Yeah, we're not going to show it. It's as bad as you can imagine," analyst Troy Aikman said.

Chubb was carted off the field after going down. Steelers fans, who saw the replay, changed Chubb's name and gave him an ovation as he left to the locker room, Buck said on the broadcast.

Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL and the key cog in the Browns offense. If the injury is as bad as it looked, it's a massive blow for the Browns early in the season.

