Jets finally bench QB Zach Wilson during another ineffective game vs. Bills

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets drops back to pass while being pressured by Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh has gone out of his way all season to defend quarterback Zach Wilson, no matter how much Wilson has struggled.

Finally, Saleh had to bench his quarterback. With the Jets trailing the Buffalo Bills 29-6 late in the third quarter on Sunday, Wilson took a seat. He was replaced by Tim Boyle.

Wilson completed 7-of-15 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception when he was benched. The game was a blowout when Boyle went in, but Wilson played a big role in that. When the Bills led 16-0 late in the second quarter, the Jets had just 18 yards of total offense.

Still, the Jets have struggled on offense most of the season and Saleh has stuck it out with Wilson. Wilson took over the job when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles, and the former second overall pick of the draft has mostly been ineffective.

The Jets were 4-5 this season despite a defense that ranks among the best in the NFL. The offense has been holding the team back, and a long overdue quarterback change came on Sunday.