Fantasy Football Early Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 12: Jayden Reed #11 of the Green Bay Packers runs across the field during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider claiming on waivers ahead of Week 12.

Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers (36% rostered)

The Packers' passing offense has a lot of young talent, and the latest to emerge is rookie Jayden Reed. Showcasing dual-threat ability, Reed has now delivered two straight double-digit fantasy point outings.

Back in Week 9, Reed took a carry 21 yards. It was eye-opening, but he took things to the next level in Week 11, rushing three times four 46 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four of six targets for 46 yards in the Green Bay victory.

Quarterback Jordan Love hasn't exactly been a passing-game elevator but with Aaron Jones having to be carted off with a knee injury, it's all hands on deck. A talented player who can produce on the ground and through the air — like Reed — could be needed even more.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens (29% rostered)

Don't look now, but veteran star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has now produced three straight double-digit fantasy point outings. The latest came in Week 11 when OBJ scored 13.60 fantasy points by virtue of four catches and 116 yards.

Someone will need to step up in the Baltimore passing game with star tight end Mark Andrews out for the season. If the last three games are any indication, it looks like that will be OBJ across from Zay Flowers. Go get him.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks (44% rostered)

It's surprising that Charbonnet is rostered in under 50% of leagues. This is the time of year that fantasy managers should look to stash as many backup running backs as they can, and Charbonnet is one of the more talented ones available. In fact, the rookie has seen his workload increase over the past few weeks.

That workload could get even bigger moving forward, too. Kenneth Walker III was knocked out of the Seahawks' Week 11 game against the Rams due to an oblique injury, and Charbonnet took lead-back duties from that point forward.

This is a situation that must be monitored, but Charbonnet should be rostered in more leagues regardless of Walker's status.