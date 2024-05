2024 NFL 'Monday Night Football' schedule: Dates, matchups for all games on ESPN, ABC this season

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 25: A general view of fans during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.

Week 1Sept. 9, 2024New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers (simulcast on ABC)

Week 2Sept. 16, 2024Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3Sept. 23, 2024Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC)

Week 4Sept. 30, 2024Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC)

Week 5Oct. 7, 2024New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6Oct. 14, 2024Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Week 7Oct. 21, 2024Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay BuccaneersLos Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Week 8Oct. 28, 2024New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 9Nov. 4, 2024Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10Nov. 11, 2024Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams

Week 11Nov. 18, 2024Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Week 12Nov. 25, 2024Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13Dec. 2, 2024Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Week 14Dec. 9, 2024Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Week 15Dec. 16, 2024Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET, ABC)Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 16Dec. 23, 2024New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

Week 17Dec. 30, 2024Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Week 18Saturday, Jan. 4Doubleheader TBA