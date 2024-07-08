Nashville notes: Devin Dawson welcomes first child + Miranda Lambert's new show

"All on Me" hitmaker Devin Dawson has welcomed his first child, Iris Evelaine Durrett, who arrived July 4 "as the fireworks lit up the Nashville sky." "8lbs on the dot and 20in long. Momma and baby are both doing well and to say I'm so proud of both is an understatement. We are tired and happy and finding a rhythm and just so in awe," Devin shares on Instagram alongside photos of his newborn and wife, Leah.



Miranda Lambert has announced a new show at Thackerville, Oklahoma's WinStar World Casino and Resort on Dec. 28. Tickets go on sale Friday at winstar.com.



Terri Clark has enlisted up-and-comer Jenna LaMaster as opener for her Aug. 29 debut headlining show at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium. You can grab tickets now at axs.com.

