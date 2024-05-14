Nashville notes: Dolly's doughnuts + Cam talks 'Cowboy Carter' and new music

By Jeremy Chua

Dolly Parton has teamed with Krispy Kreme to launch an all-new Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection. Running for a limited time only, fans can sink their teeth into four new flavors: Dolly Dazzler, Peachy Keen Cobbler, Banana Puddin' and Chocolate Crème Pie. "Having some of my very favorite Southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me," says Dolly. "So, I'm excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They're pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!" For more information, visit Krispy Kreme's website.

Rock band The Black Crowes have dropped a music video for their Lainey Wilson-assisted track, "Wilted Rose." The visualizer features footage of their performance at the historic Grand Ole Opry House as well as backstage clips of Lainey and the band. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

"Burning House" hitmaker Cam recently spoke with People about contributing to Beyoncé's chart-topping country album, Cowboy Carter, and how that's inspired her third studio record, which is currently in the works. You can read the full interview on People's website.

