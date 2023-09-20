Nashville notes: Charlie Worsham + Kip Moore's video, Sam Williams covers Hank

Charlie Worsham and Kip Moore have dropped a music video for their new song, "Kiss Like You Dance." "I've never had more fun making a music video than I did with my buddy Kip Moore for 'Kiss Like You Dance.' It's even cooler to me that we shot the whole thing in East Nashville," shares Charlie. The track is off Charlie's Compadres EP, due out October 13.

Up-and-comer Sam Williams has released a cover of his grandfather Hank Williams' song "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry." "This song is special to me in many ways. I have always been hesitant to touch recording my grandfather's songs, as there's a sacredness to them. I wouldn't want to do them injustice. 'I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry' has always been one of my favorites of his catalog," shares Sam. His rendition arrives in celebration of Hank's 100th birthday.

Reba McEntire is set to perform on America's Got Talent on Wednesday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.