Nashville notes: Ryan Larkins' Opry debut + Lorrie Morgan's new talk show

"King of Country Music" singer Ryan Larkins is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Aug. 3. "It has been a dream of mine to step into the Opry circle since I was a kid and it is so surreal that it is happening in just a few weeks!" Ryan shares on Instagram.



Lorrie Morgan has teamed with The Heartland Network to launch a new talk show, War Paint with Lorrie Morgan. According to a press release, Lorrie will invite "industry friends and occasionally family members to chat about life on and off the road, and dish about relationships, experiences and share funny stories." War Paint with Lorrie Morgan begins airing on The Heartland Network July 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.



Monument Records' Brandon Ratcliff will drop a new track, "What You Make It," on July 19. You can check out the song's cover art and Brandon's announcement on Instagram.

