Megan Moroney teases "Never Left Me," a song about her childhood home

Could Megan Moroney have the next "The House That Built Me"?



The rising country star hopped on TikTok to tease a new song, "Never Left Me," which pays homage to — you guessed it — her childhood home.



"Wrote a song about the house she grew up in for the new twisters movie," Megan shared via an on-screen text alongside a photo of her younger self and her pet dog.



The second slide shows a photo of her childhood abode.



"Never Left Me" will be featured on the upcoming Twisters: The Album, the accompanying soundtrack to the Twisters film. Also included on the record are Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and Bailey Zimmerman. Both the movie and album will drop July 19.



Its first two preview tracks, Luke's "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" and Bailey's "Hell or High Water," are out now.



Megan's also readying to release her sophomore record, Am I Okay?, on July 12.



In the meantime, you can catch Megan on the road with Kenny Chesney on his Sun Goes Down Tour. Tickets are available now on Megan's website.

