Luke Combs scores 18th #1 with "Where the Wild Things Are"

Luke Combs has earned his 18th career chart-topper with "Where the Wild Things Are."



"'Where the Wild Things Are' is a song that my friend Randy Montana had wrote with another writer in town. Had just heard it throughout the years. Something that kind of ended up on my phone, getting passed around town," Luke recalls of the track, which Randy penned with Dave Turnbull.



"I had loved it for a long time and just felt like it deserved to be recorded," he says.



"Where the Wild Things Are" is off Luke's latest album, Gettin' Old. The 18-track record also spawned the #1 hits "Love You Anyway" and Luke's cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."



Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.