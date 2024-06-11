Luke Combs is helping you celebrate Father's Day

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Have a dad who loves Luke Combs? You're in luck this Father's Day.

Luke has teamed with American Greetings to roll out six new Father's Day-ready Creatacards greetings. 

The e-cards are inspired by songs from Luke's forthcoming album, Fathers & Sons. You'll be able to customize the card with pictures, video personalized messages and more.

While Fathers & Sons isn't out yet, you can attach a snippet of one of five tracks from the record: "Huntin' By Yourself," "Plant a Seed," "Remember Him That Way," "Whoever You Turn out To Be" and "The Man He Sees In Me."

Luke's the latest country artist to collaborate with American Greetings. He follows Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson, both with cards on the platform.

Fathers & Sons drops Friday and can be preordered and presaved now.

To gift your dad a customized Luke Combs Father's Day card, head to americangreetings.com/luke-combs.

Here's the track list for Fathers & Sons:

"Front Door Famous"
"In Case I Ain't Around"
"Huntin' by Yourself"
"Little Country Boys"
"Whoever You Turn Out to Be"
"Remember Him That Way"
"The Man He Sees in Me"
"All I Ever Do is Leave"
"Plant a Seed"
"Ride Around Heaven"
"My Old Man Was Right"
"Take Me Out to the Ballgame"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

