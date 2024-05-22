I have a one year old red heeler and yes, her name is Lainey Wilson! Like all of us, we love Lainey in our house! Our daughter wanted to name the dog after her.

If you have ever owned a heeler, you know they are hot messes! Lainey Wilson Heeler is no different! She has figured out how to get ice out of our fridge! She helps herself often! At first, she would slap the dispenser and ice would shoot all over the kitchen. She is so smart, she has her timing down to where the ice will shoot directly in her mouth now. Yes, I have tried to lock it. She has figured out where to slap with her paw to unlock it. I gave up. We don’t let her help herself to ice all day as it is bad for her teeth. She does get a few water cookies every day! I also clean the fridge constantly!

A couple of weeks ago, I shot a video of her and posted it to Tik Tok. It now has almost 5 million views! She has her own agent now haha!

Check out Lainey Wilson Heeler in all her glory!