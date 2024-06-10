Little Big Town unveils track list for "carefully curated" 'Greatest Hits' album

Little Big Town has shared the track list for their Greatest Hits album.



Arriving Aug. 9, the 12-track record will feature notable chart-toppers "Pontoon" and "Better Man," as well as fresh duet renditions of "Little White Church" with Miranda Lambert and "Shut Up Train" with Kelsea Ballerini. The latter track is out now.



"Kelsea is a dear friend of ours and has been telling us for years that 'Shut Up Train' is one of her favorite album cuts. When we asked her to add her voice to the song, we were blown away by the nuances she added. She made this song all the more special," shares Little Big Town.



Of their forthcoming collection, the band adds, "As we embark on the next 25 years of Little Big Town, we wanted to reflect back on our catalogue and really honor the songs that have had the greatest impact throughout this incredible journey. This Greatest Hits album was carefully curated by all four of us and is a love letter to our fans who have been there for every reason."



This fall, Little Big Town will hit the road on their Take Me Home Tour with Sugarland. For tickets and the full tour schedule, visit littlebigtown.com.



Little Big Town's Greatest Hits album is available for preorder and presave now.

