Lainey Wilson's not ruling out a potential ACM Entertainer win: "Anything can happen"

ABC

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Could Lainey Wilson win her first ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy, like she won Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards?

"My stomach just did a somersault. That would be insane," Lainey tells ABC Audio in response to that observation.

But she's not ruling out the possibility of it happening during Thursday's ACM Awards.

"I'm gonna tell you what. [With] the things that have been happening for us [and] the blessings that we have had this past year, anything can happen," notes the five-time ACM nominee.

Lainey's also saddling up to take her anthemic new single, "Hang Tight Honey," to the show's stage.

"It's going to be energetic. It's going to be fun," she teases. "My band actually played on [Whirlwind]. They played on the entire record. And this is one of our favorites that we got to do together. So it's going to be, going to be a party." 

"Hang Tight Honey" is the lead single from Lainey's forthcoming album, Whirlwind, arriving August 23.

You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!