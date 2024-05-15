Lainey, Miranda, Kane, Jelly, Bailey + more country stars featured on 'Twisters' soundtrack

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

Country music is featured big-time on Twisters: The Album.

Serving as the accompanying soundtrack to the upcoming film Twisters, the project boasts a star-studded bill that includes Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Megan MoroneyThomas RhettConner Smith and Warren Zeiders.

Rising country singer/songwriters BRELAND, Wyatt Flores, Alexandra Kay, Tanner AdellDylan GossettTucker Wetmore and more are also featured on the project.

"Beautiful Things" hitmaker Benson Boone and Leon Bridges are among the non-country acts enlisted for the soundtrack.

You can check the full artist lineup on Twisters: The Album's Instagram.

While the soundtrack won't drop until the movie's premiere on July 19, you'll get a first preview with Luke's new single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," which arrives on digital platforms Thursday, May 16, at 8 a.m. ET.

A snippet of the track and its accompanying video are now up on Luke's Instagram.

Twisters: The Album is available for preorder and presave now.

