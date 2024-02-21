Dylan Scott to drop deluxe 'Livin' My Best Life (Still)'

Dylan Scott has announced his deluxe album, Livin' My Best Life (Still).



Due out March 29, the expansive 26-track record will feature six new songs, including "What He'll Never Have," which Dylan has been teasing on socials. Per a press release, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett have writer credits on the deluxe project.



Livin' My Best Life arrived in August 2022 and spawned the #1 hits "New Truck" and "Can't Have Mine."



Livin' My Best Life (Still) is available for presave now.



Here's the full track list for Livin' My Best Life (Still):

"This Town's Been Too Good to Us"

"What He'll Never Have"

"Boys Back Home"

"Me and My Kind"

"I'll Be a Bartender"

"What I'd Want Mine to Say"

"Heartbeat of America"

"Getting Out Alive"

"New Truck"

"Amen to That"

"Can't Have Mine"

"In Our Blood"

"Static"

"Lay Down With You"

"Boy I Was Back Then"

"Livin' My Best Life"

"Killin' Some Time"

"Ain't Much Left of Me"

"Leave Her Alone"

"Tough"

"Hell Out Of Me"

"Nobody"

"Good Times Go By Too Fast"

"Nothing to Do Town"

"Good Times Go by Too Fast (VAVO REMIX)"

"This Town's Been Too Good to Us (VAVO REMIX)"

