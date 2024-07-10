Don't worry, country fans, HARDY's rock album will still contain some country elements

QUIT!! might be HARDY's debut rock album, but don't worry, it'll still contain country elements because that's who the Mississippi native is.



"People can call it whatever they want to call it. For media and promo's sake, I'm telling people this is my first attempt at a rock 'n' roll record. But you know me, there's always going to be a country lyric there because I don't know how to do anything else," HARDY tells ABC Audio.



While the 13-track record is primarily rock-driven, it also houses his new single, "Six Feet Under (Caleigh's Song)," which is climbing up the country charts.



"Sonically, it's the heaviest. It's my first rock record, but by God, call it whatever you want to, man. My next single is off of this record, ironically, which is supposed to be a rock record, but my next country single is off of this, so you know, who knows?" says HARDY.



QUIT!! arrives Friday and is available for preorder and presave now.



To join HARDY at various events this album release week, head over to his Instagram.



Here's the QUIT!! track list:



"Quit!!"

"Rockstar"

"Good Girl Phase" featuring Chad Smith

"I Don't Miss"

"Psycho"

"Happy Hour" featuring Knox

"Jim Bob"

"WHYBMWL"

"Time to Be Dead"

"Soul4Sale"

"Live Forever"

"Orphan"

"Six Feet Under (Caleigh's Song)"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.