Bailey Zimmerman wants you to hang on, come "Hell or High Water"

Surprise! A new song from Bailey Zimmerman has arrived.



The part-reflective, part-motivational track is titled "Hell or High Water" and previews the forthcoming Twisters: The Album.



"I know it ain't gonna be no easy ride/ And what doesn't kill you makes you stronger/ But I'm running out of places I can hide/ And every day it's like the nights get longer/ When I close my eyes, yeah the waves get higher and the flames get hotter/ So I'm asking myself 'cause I can't tell if this is hell or just high water," Bailey sings in the chorus.



"Whatever is going on in y'all's life, I just hope this song gives you a sense of peace and hope because it does get better!" Bailey shares in a press release. "God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers."



"And to those of y'all that are on the greener side of the battle, I hope this song makes you realize it was only high water," he adds. "I really hope y'all love this song as much as I do."



Twisters: The Album, featuring Luke Combs' new single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," will be released alongside its accompanying film, Twisters, on July 19.

Twisters: The Album is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the star-studded track list for Twisters: The Album:



Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Miranda Lambert – "Ain't in Kansas Anymore"

Conner Smith– "Steal My Thunder" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – "Feelin' Country"

Warren Zeiders – "The Cards I've Been Dealt"

Megan Moroney – "Never Left Me"

Lainey Wilson – "Out of Oklahoma"

Bailey Zimmerman – "Hell or High Water"

Jelly Roll – "Dead End Road"

Kane Brown – "Country Classic"

Sam Barber – "Tear Us Apart"

Tyler Childers – "Song While You're Away"

Tucker Wetmore – "Already Had It"

Leon Bridges – "Chrome Cowgirl"

Benson Boone – "Death Wish Love"

Shania Twain & BRELAND – "Boots Don't"

Dylan Gossett – "Stronger Than a Storm"

Lanie Gardner – "Chasing the Wind"

Jelly Roll – "Leave the Light On" (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – "Before I Do"

The Red Clay Strays – "Caddo County"

Tanner Usrey – "Blackberry Wine"

Tanner Adell – "Too Easy"

Mason Ramsey – "Shake Shake (All Night Long)"

Tyler Halverson – "New Loop"

Flatland Cavalry – "Touchdown"

Nolan Taylor – "Driving You Home"

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – "Wall of Death"

Charley Crockett – "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

