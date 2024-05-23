Bailey Zimmerman wants you to hang on, come "Hell or High Water"

Surprise! A new song from Bailey Zimmerman has arrived.

The part-reflective, part-motivational track is titled "Hell or High Water" and previews the forthcoming Twisters: The Album.

"I know it ain't gonna be no easy ride/ And what doesn't kill you makes you stronger/ But I'm running out of places I can hide/ And every day it's like the nights get longer/ When I close my eyes, yeah the waves get higher and the flames get hotter/ So I'm asking myself 'cause I can't tell if this is hell or just high water," Bailey sings in the chorus. 

"Whatever is going on in y'all's life, I just hope this song gives you a sense of peace and hope because it does get better!" Bailey shares in a press release. "God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers." 

"And to those of y'all that are on the greener side of the battle, I hope this song makes you realize it was only high water," he adds. "I really hope y'all love this song as much as I do."

Twisters: The Album, featuring Luke Combs' new single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," will be released alongside its accompanying film, Twisters, on July 19.

Twisters: The Album is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the star-studded track list for Twisters: The Album:

Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"
Miranda Lambert – "Ain't in Kansas Anymore"
Conner Smith– "Steal My Thunder" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)
Thomas Rhett – "Feelin' Country"
Warren Zeiders – "The Cards I've Been Dealt"
Megan Moroney – "Never Left Me"
Lainey Wilson – "Out of Oklahoma"
Bailey Zimmerman – "Hell or High Water"
Jelly Roll – "Dead End Road"
Kane Brown – "Country Classic"
Sam Barber – "Tear Us Apart"
Tyler Childers – "Song While You're Away"
Tucker Wetmore – "Already Had It"
Leon Bridges – "Chrome Cowgirl"
Benson Boone – "Death Wish Love"
Shania Twain & BRELAND – "Boots Don't"
Dylan Gossett – "Stronger Than a Storm"
Lanie Gardner – "Chasing the Wind"
Jelly Roll – "Leave the Light On" (feat. Alexandra Kay)
Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – "Before I Do"
The Red Clay Strays – "Caddo County"
Tanner Usrey – "Blackberry Wine"
Tanner Adell – "Too Easy"
Mason Ramsey – "Shake Shake (All Night Long)"
Tyler Halverson – "New Loop"
Flatland Cavalry – "Touchdown"
Nolan Taylor – "Driving You Home"
Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – "Wall of Death"
Charley Crockett – "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

