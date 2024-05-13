View This Year’s ACM Awards Nominees

The 2024 ACM Awards Most Nominated Artists

The 59th Annual ACM Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire and take place in Frisco, TX on Thursday, May 16th. The awards will be streamed live for free to everyone on Amazon’s Prime Video at 8/7C.

Entertainer Of The Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist Of The Year

Ashley McBryde

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Male Artist Of The Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Duo Of The Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Group Of The Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band





New Female Artist Of The Year

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kassi Ashton

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New Male Artist Of The Year

Connor Smith

Dylan Scott

Ernest

Kameron Marlowe

Nate Smith

New Duo Or Group Of The Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Album Of The Year

Gettin’ Old - Luke Combs

Higher - Chris Stapleton

Leather - Cody Johnson

One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good) - Kelsea Ballerini

Single Of The Year

Burn It Down - Parker McCollum

Fast Car - Luke Combs

Last Night - Morgan Wallen

Need A Favor - Jelly Roll

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis

Song Of The Year

Fast Car - Luke Combs

Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis

Tennessee Orange - Megan Moroney

The Painter - Cody Johnson

Music Event Of The Year

Can’t Break Up Now - Old Dominion and Megan Moroney

Different ‘Round Here - Riley Green and Luke Combs

I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves

Man Made A Bar - Morgan Wallen and Eric Church

Save Me - Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson

Visual Media Of The Year

Burn It Down - Parker McCollum

Human - Cody Johnson

In Your Love - Tyler Childers

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis

Tennessee Orange - Megan Moroney

Songwriter Of The Year

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Hillary Lindsey

Jessie Jo Dillion

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter Of The Year

Chris Stapleton

Ernest

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

