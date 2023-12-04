This Holiday Season, Help the Children of San Antonio - Donate

Y100 Cares for Kids Radiothon 2023

All day Thursday and Friday, we’ll be live all day, asking for your help...the Children of San Antonio need us all! While you’re listening, make your donation to the CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital, and help save the lives of San Antonio children.

We know we can address the most challenging health issues of today, while preventing and preparing for those to come, but we can’t do it alone.

Kids can’t wait. For a cure. For a vaccine. Or to transform how we meet the most urgent needs and save more lives. We need your help now more than ever.

Donate anytime, even right now, to the Y100 Cares for Kids Radiothon to help Christus Children’s Hospital, a non-profit hospital, helping the children of San Antonio. You can even set up a recurring monthly donation by text, to help the children all year!

You can also score great prizes with your donations throughout the Radiothon! It’s easy to qualify to win some prizes, just become a MIRACLE MAKER!

To become a MIRACLE MAKER, it’s easy! Make your donation of $20 a recurring montly payment, or make a one-time payment of $240, and you’re now a MIRACLE MAKER!

For every Miracle Maker, a Teddy Bear will be donated to a child in the hospital on the donor’s behalf, as a gift from the donor!

To be a MIRACLE MAKER, make your donation monthly recurring for $20 a month. $20 is easy to give, is only 67cents a day to help sick children right here in San Antonio. How much would you give if it were your child in need?

How does your donation help?





For another chance to win the Miracle Maker prizes, enter here.

NO PURCH. NEC. 12/8/22–12/11/22. Open to legal res. of TX in Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, and Wilson counties; 18+. To enter, either (i) text keyword to 51555 or call 888-499-5437 and sign up for recurring $20 monthly donation (min. 1 year); or (ii) visit participating station website and complete entry form. Std. data/msg. rates apply. Limit: 1 entry/person regardless of method. Odds vary. For details on donations, restrictions, and Official Rules: kono1011.com/contests . Sponsor: CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint, Suite 600, San Antonio TX, 78229. Charity: Children’s Miracle Network, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84101.

See Complete Rules here.

Cox Media Group