Find out how to get your hands on a limited-edition Y100 Fiesta Medal!

Y100 Fiesta Medal 2026

Stop by the locations below, meet the Y100 Family and get your hands on a limited-edition Y100 or Erik & Jenny Morning Show Fiesta Medal!

Once our Fiesta Medals are gone, your chances to win aren’t over! We will be registering to win additional Fiesta Medals onsite, playing games for prizes and more!

Here is where you can find us:

Friday, March 20th from 5p-7p

Texas Star Inn; 7621 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX 78238

The first 130 people in line will receive a limited-edition Y100 Fiesta Medal*

Friday, March 27th from 11a-1p

Gamez Law Firm; 2943 Mossrock, San Antonio, TX 78230

The first 140 people in line will receive a limited-edition Erik & Jenny Morning Show Medal*

*Fiesta Medals are while supplies last. One medal per person, per stop.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Texas Star Inn 2026

Gamez Law Firm 2026

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