CMG SAN ANTONIO FIESTA MEDAL sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, CMG San Antonio Fiesta Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Texas residents who (i) are 18 years or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties. Employees of Cox NY/Texas Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any sweepstakes or contest sponsored by CMG San Antonio. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from CMG San Antonio within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize.

The following CMG stations are participating in the Sweepstakes (each, a “Participating Station”):

99.5 KISS – Kissrocks.com

Y100 – Y100fm.com

KONO 101.1 – Kono1011.com

The Eagle 106.7 – Eaglesanantonio.com

HITS 105.3 – Hits1053sanantonio.com

3. Sweepstakes Period . The Sweepstakes will begin on March 18, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) and end on April 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CT (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

During the Sweepstakes Period, Participating Stations will conduct live events at various locations in the San Antonio area (each, a “Medal Stop”). Listeners can attend such events and receive Fiesta Medals (while supplies last, see locations for details). Medal Stop attendees who do not receive Fiesta Medals may still enter for a chance to win a Fiesta Medal and the Grand Prize, as detailed below.

Locations and times for each Participating Stations’ Medal Stops vary. Please see the Participating Stations’ websites for more information.

How to Enter . There are two drawings in the Sweepstakes:

1. Medal Stop Drawing

2. Grand Prize Drawing

Medal Stop Drawings . At each Participating Station’s Medal Stop, after the supply of Fiesta Medals is exhausted, listeners may enter for a chance to win one (1) of five (5) additional Fiesta Medals by completing the on-site entry form with all required information.

Grand Prize Drawing . To enter the Grand Prize, you must have either: (i) a Fiesta Medal from one of the Medal Stops; or (ii) attend a Participating Station’s Medal Stop and enter without a medal.

To enter the Grand Prize Drawing, locate and scan the Sweepstakes QR code on the back of your Fiesta Medal or on the Sweepstakes signage at a Participating Station’s Medal Stop location. Follow all instructions and prompts to complete and submit the Sweepstakes entry form during the Sweepstakes Period. Standard data rates apply.

For clarity, all eligible Sweepstakes entries are entered into the same prize drawing, regardless of the Participating Station’s website through which the entries are submitted.

By participating in the Sweepstakes via any Participating Station website, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreements and Privacy Policies, which are hereby incorporated by reference:

KISS

Kissrocks.com/visitor-agreement



Kissrocks.com/privacy-policy

KCYY

Y100fm.com/visitor-agreement



Y100fm.com/privacy-policy

KONO

Kono1011.com/visitor-agreement



Kono1011.com/privacy-policy

KTKX

Eaglesanantonio.com/visitor-agreement



Eaglesanantonio.com/privacy-policy

KSMG

Hits1053sanantonio.com/visitor-agreement



Hits1053sanantonio.com/privacy-policy

Additional Terms :

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified.

Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to closure/cancellation of a participating location or remote, transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

Any potential winner must be the same person who originally entered to participate in the Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be al-lowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. A contestant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill). If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Winner Selection and Odds .

Medal Stop Drawing . At the conclusion of each Medal Stop, Sponsor will conduct five (5) random drawings and select one (1) winner for each drawing from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Grand Prize Drawing On or about April 24, 2026, Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Prize Description .

Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the winners of the Medal Stop Drawings will each receive a Fiesta Medal.

Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the Grand Prize Winner will be awarded $500, payable by check.

All prizes are awarded “AS IS”.

In connection with any visit to a Participating Station’s Medal Event location, please be advised that the venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

Sponsor will not be liable and no refund or compensation will be paid if any Participating Station’s Medal Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Fiesta Medals. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Medal Stop Drawing winners will be contacted by Sponsor via phone/email on or around the day following the applicable Medal Stop Drawing. Grand Prize Winner will be contacted after the Grand Prize Drawing. Sponsor will collect information from each winner including, but not limited to, name, email, phone number, and driver’s license number. This information will be provided to the prize provider in order to confirm each winner’s identity.

Potential Medal Stop Drawing Winners and the Grand Prize Winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice. To claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 8122 Datapoint Suite 600, San Antonio TX, 78229 within forty-eight (48) hours after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 8:30 a.m. CST and 5:30 p.m. CST, weekdays) and must present a valid government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within forty-eight (48) hours of notification and a written commitment to attend the Concert event.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to two (2) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT THE RELEASED PARTIES (AS DEFINED BELOW) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON ANY SPONSOR OR STATION WEBSITE(S) AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, Miracle Network d/b/a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S), APP(S), aND prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims and no additional prizes will be awarded.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. Sponsor . The CMG San Antonio Fiesta Medal Sweepstakes is sponsored by CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after May 15, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit the Website of a participating Station, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to CMG San Antonio Fiesta Medal Sweepstakes Winners List/Official Rules (as applicable), 8122 Datapoint, Suite 600, San Antonio, TX 78229. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact CMG San Antonio Promotions at tori.finch@cmg.com.

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