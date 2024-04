San Antonio Sports and Y100 invite you to dust off your boots and run, jog or walk a country mile for the Boots & Brews Beer Mile: Show Us You Boots, April 12th at the UTSA Main Campus sponsored by Michelob Ultra!

Cowboy boots, work boots, combat boots, no matter your footwear, lace ‘em up OR pull ‘em up and join us! Enjoy adult libations while you run or walk a mile to raise money for San Antonio Sports youth programs. Must be 21 years old to participate. Viva Fiesta!

CLICK HERE TO GET SIGNED UP

©2023 Cox Media Group