SPORTS-BKN-THUNDER-MAGIC-OS Shaquille O'Neal smiles during a news conference before his Orlando Magic jersey is retired before the Magic play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Kia Center on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. O'Neal, who played for the Magic early in his professional career, is the first Orlando Magic player to have his jersey retired. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

You never know who you might run into down in Nashville.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal made a surprise visit to Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk and was behind the bar serving drinks with Trisha Yearwood.