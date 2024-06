CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson and Terri Clark perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Friday night, Lainey Wilson was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, surrounded by her family and friends. Lainey then played the night away with performances with Terri Clark and Wynonna.