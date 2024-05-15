VIDEO: Jelly Roll and Bunnie visit his alma mater after being told “He’d never be allowed back.”

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie were embraced at his alma mater, Antioch High School in Nashville, years after he was told “he’d never be allowed back.”

“They told my husband he would never be allowed back into his high school when he was younger. Last week I got to watch him walk the halls again, perform & be welcomed by the kids & teachers. The love and giving back that they showed my husband was the sweetest thing ever to watch. But most importantly the smiles on those kids faces was priceless & what I truly needed in that moment. Thank you Antioch High School students & staff for the warm hug we needed that day. Go Bears!” Bunnie captioned the video on TikTok.