Toby Keith Ohio State Fair FLORENCE, AZ - APRIL 07: Singer/Songwriter Toby Keith performs during Country Thunder Music Festival Arizona - Day 3 on April 7, 2018 in Florence, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA) (Rick Diamond)

The University of Oklahoma honored Toby Keith at their home basketball game on Saturday (February 10th) against in-state rival, Oklahoma State, with a guitar sitting in a courtside chair. All fountain drinks and beers sold at the game were served in red solo cups.

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 ❤🤍 pic.twitter.com/RfH9Stz4C8 — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 7, 2024