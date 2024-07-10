Shaboozey Celebrates A Career First

BET Awards 2024 - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Shaboozey performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Jay Edwards

Even though he’s been putting out music for nearly a decade, Shaboozey just celebrated a career first. A very big first, with his hit song “A Bar Song” (Tipsy)!

Shaboozey not only took the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but he also took the top spot on the Hot Country Charts, too!

After another career first, playing in front of a packed crowd at CMA Fest, the 29-year old is set to hit the road this Fall. You can see his tour dates here.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!