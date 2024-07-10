Michael Ray Dating Reality Star Audrina Patridge

Looks like country music is welcoming a new reality star into the mix! Michael Ray, who hasn’t publicly dated someone in a while, is “Instagram Official” with TV Star Audrina Patridge. Audrina is known for her role on The Hills. She is the one who announced the relationship on an Instagram post (below) with the caption “‘There’s a lot of things in life worth letting go, But the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold’ 🤍,” This came after a few comments and likes on each others posts, which started the rumor mill. Turns out, it was all true. The couple is said to have met each other at Stagecoach 2024.