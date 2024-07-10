Look Out, Hardy I can't wait for her teenage years!

I remember when I was 5, I was singing Madonna in the grocery store. My Mama told me to choose a new song, I never understood why until I grew up haha!

Tonight, my youngest decided to sing Hardy’s, “Truck Bed.” Of course, she has no idea what it means.

Both of the girls have grown up in the radio station and listen to country music, they are around it all of the time.

What song has your kid sang in public that you had to tell them to choose a new song ?

Enjoy Ev’s rendition of " Truck Bed” below!