'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to invade San Diego Comic Con

20th Century Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

20th Century Studios has announced that its hit Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be invading July's San Diego Comic Con.

There will be a celebrity panel featuring cast members Freya Allen, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague and Peter Macon, along with Halon Entertainment visualization supervisor Casey Pyke and Wētā FX visual effects supervisor Erik Winquist, the visual effects wizards who turned the cast into photorealistic apes.

The studio, which is owned by ABC News' parent company Disney, also teased The Forbidden Zone, an interactive experience through which fans "will be transported through the legacy of this global epic franchise."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now available via digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, and comes to 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!