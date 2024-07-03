Kid Safety with Fireworks!

July 4th quotes and sayings FILE PHOTO: What does July 4th mean to you? These quotes will help you reflect on the meaning of Independence Day. (Olga Yastremska, New Africa, Africa Studio/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

We are celebrating America tomorrow! Hamburgers, hanging out by the pool, and of course fireworks!

I have two girls, 7 and 5. To be honest, our second child can’t be trusted with sparklers yet. That second kid haha!

Sparklers can heat up to 1200 degrees!

If you need an alternative way to celebrate with your small kids, we swap sparklers for streamers, glow sticks, bubbles, and silly string.

I LOVE Sparklers but they can heat up to 1200 degrees! If your older kids are using sparklers, make sure they hold them at arm’s length away from their face. Don’t forget to have a bucket of water near so that they can throw the metal stick in there when it is finished burning.

I hope y’all have a happy and safe 4th!

Streamers for kids (Jenny Law)

