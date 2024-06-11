Jon Stewart to host special post-presidential debate episodes of 'The Daily Show'

Photo: Matt Wilson (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

The Daily Show will return with Jon Stewart at the anchor desk following the forthcoming presidential debates between President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump.

The political face-offs are scheduled for June 27 and Sept. 10; The Daily Show's special coverage will air live at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central both nights.

The post-debate show will be a part of The Daily Show's Indecision 2024 election coverage, which includes a full week of shows filmed from both the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee (from July 15 to July 18) and Chicago's Democratic National Convention (from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22).

