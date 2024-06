CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Cody Johnson released the music video for Dirt Cheap today! If this does not win CMA video of the Year, I may flip tables.

I live in a neighborhood and this song hits me in the feels. Especially, the line “Keep your money ‘cause a man can’t leave his dog”

Yeah, I know there are more important parts in the song but I really love my dog haha!

Check out the video below! Let me know what you think!