Easy Dip Recipe!

Easy Dip (jenny l)

By Jenny Law

I am addicted to this super easy dip! If you need something to make for the 4th of July, here is the recipe!

16 oz of sour cream

One packet of cream cheese

One cup of shredded cheddar cheese ( or as much as you want )

One cup of bacon or bacon bits - I buy the Hormel bacon bits the bag.

A packet of ranch (this is optional)

Just put all of the ingredients in a bowl, mix together! I garnish with shredded cheese and bacon bits.

I also put it in the refrigerator for about an hour before serving, so that it’s nice and cold!

It is delicious with chips, or fresh veggies!

