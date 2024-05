ACM Awards FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

There is nothing Dolly Parton can’t do! She has teamed up with Krispy Kreme to create four new doughnuts - Dolly Dazzler Doughnut, Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut, Banana Puddin’ Pie, and Chocolate Creme Pie.

“These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!” - Dolly Parton

The doughnuts are available NOW!