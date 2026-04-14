Cool or Cringe? Check out this celeb’s cover of “Be Her” by Ella Langley The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 19: Ella Langley speaks at the Omni Nashville Hotel on March 19, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kevin Bacon covered Ella Langley’s song "Be Her" in a TikTok video, which also featured his wife Kyra Sedgwick dancing. Check it out!

Dolly Parton FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Yesterday, we revealed that "Jolene" by Dolly Parton was just named the #1 Country Song Of All Time, by Billboard!

Today, there’s MORE good news for Dolly! The University of Massachusetts Lowell just conducted a survey and revealed that Dolly Parton is the most beloved person in America!

Here’s how a Poll about Dolly shook out:

“Dolly Parton was seen as 70% favorable and 5% unfavorable. 19% of those polled said they have no opinion on Dolly Parton (rude) and a shocking 6% of people said they had never heard of her.”

Dolly scored a +65 favorability score. For context, Taylor Swift scored a +3.

Most politicians had negative favorability scores, although George W. Bush and Barack Obama both had positive scores.