Cool or Cringe? Check out this celeb’s cover of “Be Her” by Ella Langley

Kevin Bacon covered Ella Langley’s song "Be Her" in a TikTok video, which also featured his wife Kyra Sedgwick dancing. Check it out!
@kevinbacon It hurts so bad to Be Her @Ella Langley @kyrasedgwickofficial ♬ original sound - Kevin Bacon
Yesterday, we revealed that "Jolene" by Dolly Parton was just named the #1 Country Song Of All Time, by Billboard!
Today, there’s MORE good news for Dolly! The University of Massachusetts Lowell just conducted a survey and revealed that Dolly Parton is the most beloved person in America!
Here’s how a Poll about Dolly shook out:
“Dolly Parton was seen as 70% favorable and 5% unfavorable. 19% of those polled said they have no opinion on Dolly Parton (rude) and a shocking 6% of people said they had never heard of her.”
Dolly scored a +65 favorability score. For context, Taylor Swift scored a +3.
Most politicians had negative favorability scores, although George W. Bush and Barack Obama both had positive scores.