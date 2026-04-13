The #1 Country Song Of All Time The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 20: Ella Langley performs at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Billboard ranked the Top 100 Country Songs of ALL TIME, and Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit “Jolene” came in at #1!

#2 “Crazy” by Patsy Cline

#3 “On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson

#4 “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones

#5 “I Walk The Line” by Johnny Cash

Health update FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. She appeared at Dollywood over the weekend and gave fans a health update. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Other songs to note

*“Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks is #9

*“Amarillo by Morning” is #17, and George Strait’s first appearance

*“The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert is #30

CRS 2026 - New Faces of Country Music NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 20: Ella Langley performs at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley says her signature bangs are a product of a self-inflicted bad haircut!

Early on, she rocked a cowboy hat at most of her shows, but she took it off for a show on a windy day and decided that she liked how her hair was framing her face, so about 20 minutes before a show, she cut her own bangs.

This was also right before she was scheduled to shoot the cover art for her first big album and she said her team was NOT happy with her, but had to go with it.

2023 Music City Walk Of Fame Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 04: Eric Church attends the 2023 Music City Walk of Fame Induction ceremony at Music City Walk of Fame on May 04, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Eric Church has a medical boot on for a broken foot, and the way he got it is pretty relatable... because it’s not that interesting.

Even Eric admits that he wishes it were a cooler story:

“I jumped out of bed, forgot about a suitcase at the end of the bed. I kicked the s--t out of that suitcase... And I broke my left foot.”

He didn’t let his injury slow him down though - he still showed up to perform at his next tour stop in Jacksonville and told the crowd:

“So tonight, what I lack in mobility, I’m gonna make up in passion,”