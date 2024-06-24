Before I left for vacation , my co-worker and I were having a conversation about the coolest things we had as kids.

He said he loved his Sega Genesis!

I told him that the coolest Christmas present that I ever got, was a Sony Sports Walkman! I had every single George Strait album on cassette, and I wore that thing out. It got me through so much, as music does. I lived with that thing clipped to my hip, with headphones on.

It was a sad, sad, day when it no longer worked. I think it may have eaten my Pure Country soundtrack.

If you grew up in the 80′s/90′s, you know that struggle. The pencil method didn’t work. I know that I tried haha!

I came back from vacation today and found something AMAZING on my desk! He said " Now, you can listen to George again! "

It made my ENTIRE DAY!

What do you miss from your childhood? Do you own something cool that still works?

Blast From the Past (Jenny Law)



